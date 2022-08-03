Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood

Lt. Gov. Coleman
Lt. Gov. Coleman(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.

”The more people we can talk to and hear from, the more needs we hear about, the more we can help,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Coleman and her team made stops at the Oneida Masonic Lodge, one Leslie County woman’s home, Letcher County High School and the Knott County Sportsplex.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she and the governor understand that these visits are not short-term fixes. They plan to stand with Eastern Kentucky and help them for however long it takes.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

