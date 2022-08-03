Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car.

The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus.

It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

