Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car

Stolen Car
Stolen Car(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen car.

The car is a blue 2007 Ford Focus.

It was stolen on July 28 near Ky-770, ten miles south of London.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Emergency order allows those affected by flooding to replace IDs, important documents
Pikeville Medical Center is answering the call to give back to the people of the region.
‘Together. We Give.’: PMC telethon to strengthen flood relief efforts
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart