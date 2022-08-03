Kentucky Power gives update on EKY flooding recovery

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky on July 28, thousands of people were left without power.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Power shared an update on efforts to restore power to the region.

In a release, officials said close to 78% of customers have gotten power back. They said more than 18,000 have been restored and around 5,000 are still without power.

Kentucky Power officials said they hope to have the majority of power restored by Friday night, with the systems “backbone”, or main lines, fixed by Wednesday night.

