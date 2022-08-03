Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.

(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky.

Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.

“We are caring for a large number of animals at the shelter and we could really, really use some help with supplies,” reads a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

They are most in need of canned chicken, pill pockets for dogs, towels, blankets, puppy pads, canned dog/puppy/cat/kitten food, soft dog treats, one large scale for dogs and a few can openers. The shelter also accepts gently used towels, blankets and toys too!

Donations can be brought directly to their Main Campus located at 241 Steedly Drive Louisville KY 40214. But you can send help from right here in Eastern Kentucky.

Donations can also be ordered directly from the group’s Chewy and Amazon Wish Lists!

