Kentucky Football previews season at annual Media Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Football is back in the Bluegrass after the completion of Media Day.

The Wildcats hosted media members to preview the 2022 season at Kroger Field.

“I think if we come out and compete week after week, we’re just taking it one week at a time, and we focus on that week, no matter who it is I think we’ll come out and do great,” said former Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron.

Coach Stoops said that this year’s opening practice was “the best day one practice we’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been here.”

Stoops also expressed his thoughts and prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky affected by floods.

“I guess my only message would be to Eastern Kentucky, continue to stay strong like they are,” said Stoops. “Those are tough, strong, resilient people. We’re going to do a lot of things to try to help them in the meantime, but we’re also going to go out there and play extremely hard and hopefully represent them the right way, that they really have something in the fall to smile about.”

Kentucky opens the season on September 3rd against Miami (OH).

