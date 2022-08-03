Kentucky Basketball raises $2.4 million in flood relief telethon

By Courtney Layne Brewer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight months after raising millions for Western Kentucky tornado victims, the Cats have done it again.

Kentucky Basketball raised $2.4 million in a telethon and open practice, with all the proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

“It really fills my heart knowing that they care so much about Eastern Kentucky,” said Virgie native and former Shelby Valley girls’ basketball head coach Lonnie Rowe. “A lot of times Eastern Kentucky gets rolled off and to see the support they’re getting, the money that’s coming through, the supplies they’ve already sent is just amazing.”

The Cats held an open practice and were joined throughout the night by special guests including the women’s basketball team, Goose Givens, and Tim Tebow and Gonzaga HC Mark Few via Zoom.

It was also announced that the annual Blue-White game will be played in Eastern Kentucky this year, likely in Pikeville.

“I think this has been long overdue and I think the fans of Eastern Kentucky are absolutely gonna accept it in a way that they’ll never forget,” said Rowe.

You can support flood victims in our region by donating to the Appalachia Rises fundraiser.

