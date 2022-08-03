Heat concerns continue as scattered showers and storms loom

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch potentially dangerous heat throughout the mountains, especially in areas hardest hit by last week’s flooding. The Heat Advisory continues for these areas through tomorrow night as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Any showers or storms that managed to bubble up in the heat of the afternoon will continue to diminish as we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight. We remain mild and muggy, but mostly dry as lows fall back into the lower 70s.

Changes are back in the forecast, however, as we head into the daytime hours on our Thursday as another weather system heads in our direction. The main cold front looks to stay off to the north during the day, but the increase in moisture ahead of it, along with some weak disturbances pulsing through the area should allow spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop once again. We’ll have plenty of heat and humidity to work with as temperatures climb back to near 90° or so, with heat indices near 100°. Showers and storms should diminish overnight, but clouds look to hang around with lows near 70°.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

All indications are Friday is the next day we’ll see substantial (read: non-spotty) rain and storms chances throughout the weekend timeframe. Our cold front will being more widespread showers and storms to the region as we head into the afternoon hours. It doesn’t look like severe weather will be a concern, but potentially more heavy rain will be an issue because of the amount of moisture we have in the atmosphere. Highs look to stay in the lower 80s.

And, quite frankly, we don’t have another completely dry day in the forecast after that. Not everyone will see heavy rain during the weekend, but the potential will be there for pockets of heavy rainfall depending on where scattered storms set up. It will be quite warm and muggy as well, as highs stay in the lower to middle 80s. A very typical early August forecast.

