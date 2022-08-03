HCTC host FEMA to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA is on the Hazard Community and Technical College campus helping flood victims fill out applications for federal aid.

HCTC president and CEO, Doctor Jennifer Lindon, said they are doing everything they can to help people get back on their feet again.

“We have FEMA, they are on the Hazard campus accepting applications,” she said. “If anyone has been affected by the flooding they can come into the Hazard campus, and they can do their FEMA application here.”

HCTC posted on Facebook that people will need specific information when applying.

The information you will need is:

Social security number

Annual household income

Insurance information

Bank account information

List/images of damages/lost items

FEMA is at HCTC Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lindon said the school will be serving warm meals to those who come in to fill out applications next Wednesday and Thursday.

