Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County, talks FEMA and cooling stations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Breathitt County on Tuesday, the third stop on the Governor’s second tour of the region following last week’s disastrous floods, the first two being Floyd County and Pike County.

Beshear was stunned by the damage found off Highway 15.

“Just coming in from the Hazard airport, coming down that line. Parts of people’s homes strewn all over the place, there are people’s homes that we still can’t find.” He said.

The Governor wants everyone in the county to take full advantage of Federal resources.

“We want everybody filing a FEMA claim, and I personally told the President, the Administrator of FEMA, and our Regional Administrator that we do want better results than what we have seen in the past.” He said.

Folks who live in Breathitt county qualify for Individual Assistance. FEMA is on the ground there, trying to get the word out and setting up Registration Centers.

“We have now opened in five of the county mobile registration centers. These are staffed by FEMA people, and the public can go there if they live in one of the declared counties and register on the spot.” Said Nate Custer, FEMA Representative.

If you live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, or Perry, Mobile Registration is currently being offered, with more locations potentially being added in the future.

The current offerings of mobile registration sites are:

Breathitt County:421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County: Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, Ky 41701

With dangerous heat in the forecast and many folks still without power, the Governor has also announced the creation of eight Cooling Stations around the region.

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

