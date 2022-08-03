Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County.

Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes.

The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.

On the other side of the parking lot, the Conservation Office is handing out cleaning supplies and gas vouchers. They’re funded through the county right now. Handing out buckets full of cleaning supplies and mops.

Those vouchers seem to be one of the nicest surprises for the people in line.

People in line shared their stories of loss with each other. One woman said her house was hit but is still standing, but her pregnant daughter lost everything. Others share hugs in line reuniting with neighbors they hadn’t seen since Thursday.

The office says that they’ve handed out more than $1,000 in vouchers in just an hour.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available
Central Ky. ambulance service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement in response to EKY flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Stolen Car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car