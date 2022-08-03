Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County.

Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes.

The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.

On the other side of the parking lot, the Conservation Office is handing out cleaning supplies and gas vouchers. They’re funded through the county right now. Handing out buckets full of cleaning supplies and mops.

Those vouchers seem to be one of the nicest surprises for the people in line.

People in line shared their stories of loss with each other. One woman said her house was hit but is still standing, but her pregnant daughter lost everything. Others share hugs in line reuniting with neighbors they hadn’t seen since Thursday.

The office says that they’ve handed out more than $1,000 in vouchers in just an hour.

Those at the Breathitt County Conservation Office still in good spirits as they hand out cleaning supplies and gas and propane vouchers for a crowd in the shopping center near Wendy’s in Jackson. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/HtR3H7TaYU — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) August 3, 2022

