Former Kentucky Wildcat Tim Couch, ARH team up in flood relief efforts

Former Kentucky Wildcat Tim Couch, ARH team up in flood relief efforts
Former Kentucky Wildcat Tim Couch, ARH team up in flood relief efforts(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A truckload of hope arrived to Hazard ARH Wednesday morning.

Former Kentucky Wildcat and NFL quarterback, Tim Couch, headed home to the mountains as fellow Eastern Kentuckians begin building back after they lost so much to flood waters.

”Driving in from Lexington today, coming through the Jackson area was devastating to see,” he said. “You know, people have lost everything, their homes were swept away, it’s going to be a long time recovering from the damage.”

The Leslie County native has family in Letcher County. He said they suffered flood damage.

”[My] cousin, water almost got up above his house,” he added. [I] had an uncle where the water was in his home and flooded out the basement and some things like that, it’s impacted all of us in Eastern Kentucky.”

That is one of the reasons he teamed up with ARH to provide flood relief.

”It’s unbelievable what they’ve been doing throughout this process of helping in getting supplies to people,” he said. “You know, they’re still taking donations.”

ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips said they need donations of water, non perishable food items, especially those packed with protein.

”This is not ending on Saturday or Sunday,” she said. “We’re going to continue this effort until we feel the need is met throughout the communities we serve.”

They are offering hope as our region rebuilds.

”Stay strong and hang in there, and you know, there’s as much help as possible we can get,” Couch said. “We’re trying to help and get people back to their normal way of life.”

For more information on donating to ARH, click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

Latest News

Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a...
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
Letcher County was hit with devastating floods last week which damaged many buildings...
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah reenrolling at Harlan County High School
Cory Harris
Eastern Kentucky musician writes song dedicated to state’s resilience