Former Kentucky Wildcat Tim Couch, ARH team up in flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A truckload of hope arrived to Hazard ARH Wednesday morning.

Former Kentucky Wildcat and NFL quarterback, Tim Couch, headed home to the mountains as fellow Eastern Kentuckians begin building back after they lost so much to flood waters.

”Driving in from Lexington today, coming through the Jackson area was devastating to see,” he said. “You know, people have lost everything, their homes were swept away, it’s going to be a long time recovering from the damage.”

The Leslie County native has family in Letcher County. He said they suffered flood damage.

”[My] cousin, water almost got up above his house,” he added. [I] had an uncle where the water was in his home and flooded out the basement and some things like that, it’s impacted all of us in Eastern Kentucky.”

That is one of the reasons he teamed up with ARH to provide flood relief.

”It’s unbelievable what they’ve been doing throughout this process of helping in getting supplies to people,” he said. “You know, they’re still taking donations.”

ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips said they need donations of water, non perishable food items, especially those packed with protein.

”This is not ending on Saturday or Sunday,” she said. “We’re going to continue this effort until we feel the need is met throughout the communities we serve.”

They are offering hope as our region rebuilds.

”Stay strong and hang in there, and you know, there’s as much help as possible we can get,” Couch said. “We’re trying to help and get people back to their normal way of life.”

For more information on donating to ARH, click here.

