Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available

By Dakota Makres and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced eight cooling centers available for flood survivors.

Heat indexes are expected to peak near or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations. Many people are still without power.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

Here is a list of the cooling centers:

  • Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek
  • Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg
  • Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard
  • Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville
  • Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

