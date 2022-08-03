FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - FEMA has set up a mobile application site for Individual Assistance at the Floyd County Community Center.

The center is located at: 7199 KY-80, Langley, Ky 41645

They are helping accepting and processing applications for those affected by flooding.

Judge Executive Robbie Williams says he believes about 250 homes in the county were flooded.

“It is a big relief, because knowing that everything we lost we can get some of that back or get help assistance to get that back so that’s a big relief,” said Makayla Sammons who had 5 feet of water in her home.

Williams says the FEMA application process can be complicated and completing it online can cause problems.

“What folks don’t realize is that initial application the way it works is, if you do it online there may be 40 questions if you answer 39 of those questions correctly and you answer one incorrectly that computer program makes that determination at that point and you’re denied. No human being sees it at that point,” Williams said.

Before you come to the community center, here’s what you need to have:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses including pictures (before and after)

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Proof of home ownership

Renters will need a utility bill with a physical address listed

“The reason for the individual assistance is you can get up to, I think it’s $35,000 per home, and you don’t have to pay that back,” Williams said.

If you do not have photos due to a total loss, stop by the Floyd County Community Center and FEMA will send out a representative to do an on-site assessment.

If you do not have transportation, you can call 606-886-9193 and they will try to provide a ride for you.

Williams says if you have any damage at all, come talk to FEMA to apply. He says even if you have damage to outbuildings or personal bridges, you may qualify.

“I’ve never seen water this high in these communities, and the damage is overwhelming,” he said. “Emotionally we’re just spent and now we’re having to deal with this.”

Williams says even if someone is skeptical about receiving FEMA assistance, due to not receiving it in the past, to come talk with a representative in person.

He says he tried to set up satellite offices in the county where the damage was, but did not have any luck due to coordination problems and lack of WiFi.

FEMA officials say if you have homeowners, renter’s or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Homeowners and renters can also apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.