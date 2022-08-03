Emergency order allows those affected by flooding to replace IDs, important documents

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced an emergency order that will allow victims in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties to replace important documents and their state identifications at no cost.

The emergency order will waive mandatory fees required for duplicate licenses, permits, state identification cards and auto titles and registration. That will include those for motor vehicles, boats, mobile homes and ATVs.

The waiver applies to residents in the following federally declared disaster areas: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also sending addition driver licensing staff to take the full range of licensing services to flood-impacted areas.

The order, which is retroactive to Thursday, July 28, will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Residents can request vehicle registration and related documents at county clerks’ offices. Driver licenses, learner permits and state-issued IDs can be replaced at any Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office or at Pop-up Driver Licensing events.

Pop-up Driver Licensing Program

KYTC driver licensing staff will be making one-day “pop-up” visits at the following state park locations between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET to help Kentuckians who need to request replacement driver’s licenses, permits and ID cards. No appointments are needed.

Friday, August 5: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653

Monday, August 8: Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Ky. 40977

Tuesday, August 9: Buckhorn State Resort Park, 4441 Ky Hwy. 1833, Buckhorn, Ky. 41721

More pop-up driver licensing locations offering longer-term services are being coordinated in additional Eastern Kentucky counties.

Regional offices in the affected counties are located in Jackson, Manchester, Pikeville and Prestonsburg. Appointments can be made online at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are welcome as long as slots are available.

