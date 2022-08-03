EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County leaders from all around the region will be at Wendell H. Ford Airport on Wednesday for a news conference about the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. to answer questions related to flood rescue and recovery.

The list of officials in attendance is listed here.

You can watch the event on-air, online and on the WYMT Facebook page.

