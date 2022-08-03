Eastern Kentucky musician writes song dedicated to state’s resilience

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris, a musician in our region, was born and raised in Letcher County.

The county was one of the areas devastated by Kentucky’s recent flooding.

Now, Harris is using his voice to support his home. The mountain musician just wrote a new song inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.

He said the song, called “Come Hell or High Water,” is all about the determination to help despite feeling helpless.

“People who have lost everything are still out here helping people, and that goes along way. That shows people that, you know, we we do want to help. People are helping,” said Harris.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.