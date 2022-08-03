Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

Central Ky. ambulance service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County
Central Ky. ambulance service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors.

Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.

“Something happens to someone or a community, all communities should step up and try to help if they can,” said Lt. April Jenkins with Jessamine County EMS. “That’s just really how we felt, like we needed to do something.”

A donation coordinator for the City of Hazard and Perry County said the greatest needs now are shovels, push brooms, gloves and work boots.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Frogtown Road
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding

Latest News

Credit: MGN
Flood torn counties facing extreme heat, cooling centers available
Sen. Mitch McConnell releases statement in response to EKY flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
Stolen Car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen car