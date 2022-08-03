Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors.

Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.

“Something happens to someone or a community, all communities should step up and try to help if they can,” said Lt. April Jenkins with Jessamine County EMS. “That’s just really how we felt, like we needed to do something.”

A donation coordinator for the City of Hazard and Perry County said the greatest needs now are shovels, push brooms, gloves and work boots.

