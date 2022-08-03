AT&T’s response to Eastern Ky. flooding

AT&T logo.
AT&T logo.(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More companies are stepping up to help those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding.

In a news release, it was announced AT&T and the AT&T foundation pledged a $50,000 donation to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Volunteers of America.

AT&T also announced more steps it is taking in helping with recovery efforts:

  • AT&T has deployed temporary mobile towers and generators to several Eastern Kentucky communities including Buckhorn Lake State Park in Perry County as well as having assets deployed in Breathitt County.
  • AT&T volunteers are also supporting the Crisis Cleanup hotline by connecting residents with local relief organizations to help with debris removal, drywall, flooring & appliance removal, mold mitigation, and more. Residents needing assistance can call 606-268-0896 to connect to resources.
  • Working with key officials working on restoration efforts, including local, state and federal officials. Teams are prepared to deploy additional network recovery assets and equipment if needed.
  • Additionally, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team, in partnership with the FirstNet Response Operations Group, is in the field working closely with first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to help maintain continued connectivity.

AT&T is waving overage fees for wireless and prepaid customers impacted by flooding. Those customers will receive unlimited talk, text and data until Aug. 12th.

You can read more here.

