Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Appalachian Wireless are offering connection relief to people affected by deadly flash flooding.

The service will be offered at certain stores in Breathitt, Perry, Letcher, Knott, Clay, Floyd and Pike Counties.

Free Wi-Fi, charging stations and mobile phones will be available.

“We want our customers/families to focus on healing, recovery, and restoration. Communication is needed to get the required help and connect with family and friends, and our team is ready to help assist you,” officials said.

Connection relief will be offered at these locations:

Ivel

Hindman

Jackson

Whitesburg

Hazard

Hazard South

Pike County - Coal Run

Pike County - Commons

Pike County - Downtown

Manchester

Ameri-Cash in Minnie

Ace Hardware in Jackson

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.