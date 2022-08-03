Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Appalachian Wireless are offering connection relief to people affected by deadly flash flooding.
The service will be offered at certain stores in Breathitt, Perry, Letcher, Knott, Clay, Floyd and Pike Counties.
Free Wi-Fi, charging stations and mobile phones will be available.
“We want our customers/families to focus on healing, recovery, and restoration. Communication is needed to get the required help and connect with family and friends, and our team is ready to help assist you,” officials said.
Connection relief will be offered at these locations:
- Ivel
- Hindman
- Jackson
- Whitesburg
- Hazard
- Hazard South
- Pike County - Coal Run
- Pike County - Commons
- Pike County - Downtown
- Manchester
- Ameri-Cash in Minnie
- Ace Hardware in Jackson
