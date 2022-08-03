AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding.

On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.

Save the Children, the American Red Cross of Kentucky, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will each receive $25,000.

“Our hearts are breaking for our employees, customers and everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. We send our sincere thanks to the external power crews, first responders and emergency management teams assisting with recovery and restoration efforts,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power, which provides funding to the AEP Foundation. “While our focus remains on restoring power, we’re proud to join relief efforts as we begin to rebuild and heal following this catastrophic event.”

More than 23,000 Kentucky Power customers lost power in the aftermath of the flooding. As of Wednesday morning, that number was down to less than 5,000, with Breathitt, Knott and Perry accounting for most of those outages. You can see the latest outage numbers here.

