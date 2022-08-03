AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief

Downtown Whitesburg is one of the many areas that received extensive damage from the July 28...
Downtown Whitesburg is one of the many areas that received extensive damage from the July 28 flooding. Kentucky Power’s Whitesburg Service Center was also damaged.(Kentucky Power/AEP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding.

On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.

Save the Children, the American Red Cross of Kentucky, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will each receive $25,000.

Our hearts are breaking for our employees, customers and everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. We send our sincere thanks to the external power crews, first responders and emergency management teams assisting with recovery and restoration efforts,” said Brett Mattison, president and chief operating officer of Kentucky Power, which provides funding to the AEP Foundation. “While our focus remains on restoring power, we’re proud to join relief efforts as we begin to rebuild and heal following this catastrophic event.”

More than 23,000 Kentucky Power customers lost power in the aftermath of the flooding. As of Wednesday morning, that number was down to less than 5,000, with Breathitt, Knott and Perry accounting for most of those outages. You can see the latest outage numbers here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

AT&T logo.
AT&T’s response to Eastern Ky. flooding
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days.
Temps soar, Heat Advisory in effect for areas devastated by recent flooding
WLKY Breathitt
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go