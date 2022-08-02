Woman loses house to flooding just one year after losing house to mine damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds had their lives ripped away overnight, but for flood victim Treasa Neace, this is the second time she has had her home destroyed.

This time last year, her house collapsed because it was built on unstable ditches caused by past mining in the area.

“I lost a home in Hynard down in Bulan the 19th of July of last year the house collapsed. That evening I was alone in the house when the props broke my mother had to watch me run for my life as the house was falling. So that’s twice in a year that I’ve had to run for my life from something that I didn’t see coming,” said Neace.

Last week, she barely got out in time to watch her new house collapse due to flooding.

“Then we [were] able to go in and get our memories and clothes and belongings, this time I wasn’t able to get nothing,” said Neace.

Neace, like so many other in Perry County, have to start from scratch after devastating floods robbed them of everything. Neace said without the support of the community, she would not be where she is now.

“If we [weren’t] a community that cared, we wouldn’t be where we’re at right now, because we’re all we got,” said Neace.

Eastern Kentuckians still need all the help they can get.

“We don’t need you to come in and give us money, we’re not begging for money we’re begging for help to get restarted. We don’t need that kind of help, we need compassion,” said Neace.

