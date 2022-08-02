Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help.

Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.

Wolfe County Schools officials opened up the schools soon after the floods hit. We’re told that school staff members are volunteering to help run the shelters.

They’ve also been collecting donations for people affected by flooding in neighboring Breathitt County. A school resource officer, who was at Wolfe County High School, overnight said they have piles of clothes, shoes, socks and underwear inside the building, just waiting to be distributed.

He said it’s important people at the shelters know that there is a community rallying behind them.

We spoke with Anthony and Anastasia, a couple of flood victims staying at the high school. They told us they lost almost everything, but they’re grateful they still have each other.

“I just have so many memories there, but I sure lost everything I had, but I got out of there with my life,” Anthony said. “Water will dry, but my life and her life ain’t worth it. Things, material things will dry and if they don’t you’ll get more, but you only get one life to live and that water ain’t nothing to play with.”

Officials are still asking for donations. They’ll be delivering clothes to Mountain Mission on Highway 30 in Jackson and other types of donations will go to First Church of God also on Highway 30 in Jackson.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
letcher sheriff's department
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office receives police cruisers from around the region

Latest News

Hundreds have had their lives ripped away overnight, but for flood victim Treasa Neace, this is...
Woman loses house to flooding just one year after losing house to mine damage
Now that flood waters are gone, people are returning to their homes assessing the damage....
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
Tide Loads of Hope | Free laundry services offered to flood survivors
Tide Loads of Hope | Free laundry services offered to flood survivors
The Buckhorn School in Perry County suffered catastrophic damage.
Supplies, help pouring into Buckhorn following flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go