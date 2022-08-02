UK Wildcats with East Ky. ties to help with flood relief at 606 Basketball Camp

606 Basketball Camp
606 Basketball Camp(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball Team has had several players with ties to Eastern Kentucky.

Blair Greene, Maci Morris, Cassidy Rowe and Emma King are hosting the 606 Girls Basketball Camp at North Laurel High School.

All campers will receive a 606 Strong T-Shirt donated from BSN sports in London and all proceeds will go to the Appalachia Rising Flood Relief Campaign and the Foundation for Appalachia Crisis Fund. The cost is $40 for one, $60 for 2.

You can also donate to the Appalachia Rising Flood Relief via our web story here.

606 Basketball Camp is for girls in grades K-8. Camp registration starts at 8 a.m. at the North Laurel High School gym and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
letcher sheriff's department
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office receives police cruisers from around the region

Latest News

Floyd County Schools pushes back start date
Floyd County Schools pushes start date back due to flood damage, recovery efforts
Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding