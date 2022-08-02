UK Wildcats with East Ky. ties to help with flood relief at 606 Basketball Camp

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s Women’s Basketball Team has had several players with ties to Eastern Kentucky.

Blair Greene, Maci Morris, Cassidy Rowe and Emma King are hosting the 606 Girls Basketball Camp at North Laurel High School.

All campers will receive a 606 Strong T-Shirt donated from BSN sports in London and all proceeds will go to the Appalachia Rising Flood Relief Campaign and the Foundation for Appalachia Crisis Fund. The cost is $40 for one, $60 for 2.

You can also donate to the Appalachia Rising Flood Relief via our web story here.

606 Basketball Camp is for girls in grades K-8. Camp registration starts at 8 a.m. at the North Laurel High School gym and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

