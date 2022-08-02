WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky.

More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to.

Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have been lifted into the air and escaping with their lives as their homes are swallowed by water.

Video released Monday by the Kentucky National Guard shows the damage from the air. Several feet of water are still standing in places, making these air rescues one of the only ways to save people.

“The Kentucky National Guard and others are doing incredible work, and we are grateful,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

The Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard have also been in the air and on the ground helping save people. More than 650 people had been rescued by helicopter within three days, and hundreds more by boat. Crews have been up in the air with search and rescue dog Callie, who is trained in finding people who are stuck.

Elderly people, young children, and families all rescued from raging waters, or what’s left of their homes. Once they are saved, the victims are taken to a nearby airport, and on to a shelter, grateful to be somewhere safe.

Governor Beshear said Monday morning there is still an unknown number of people who are unaccounted for. He does fear the number of missing people is in the hundreds. We know there are still reports of missing loved ones.

If you need to report a missing loved one, you should call the Kentucky State Police post that covers the county they’re from.

Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking people to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

