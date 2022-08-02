USPS: Mail carriers will attempt to deliver mail in Eastern Ky.

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Monday, The United States Postal Services (USPS) announced temporary operations in Eastern Kentucky following flooding.

A news release stated mail carriers will attempt delivery where and when it safe to do so. They will not drive on flooded or damaged roads or bridges and will avoid other potentially dangerous situations.

USPS officials said flood survivors who experienced damage to their homes or businesses are encouraged to place their mail on hold or, depending on their situations, submit a temporary change of address. You can do that here.

If your post office is temporarily closed, you can find locations for mail pick up here. You are asked to bring your photo ID for mail and package pick up.

