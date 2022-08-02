UK WBB players, North Laurel to host 606 Camp for EKY flood relief

A slew of UK basketball personalities are coming to London to raise money for Eastern Kentucky...
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of the past, present and future are coming together for a good cause.

Members of the UK women’s basketball team (including former Harlan County star and former Shelby Valley standout Cassidy Rowe) will partner with former UK and Bell County women’s basketball player Maci Morris and the North Laurel basketball team to host a 606 Basketball Camp for Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

The camp will take place on Sat., Aug. 6 at North Laurel High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and will run from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade.

All proceeds from the camp will go to the Appalachia Rising Flood Relief Campaign and the Foundation for Applachia Crisis Fund.

