Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list.

No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.

Original Story: If you are a flood survivor and live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, you can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance.

Center locations:

  • Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
  • Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses,” a news release stated.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

USPS graphic.
USPS: Mail carriers will attempt to deliver mail in Eastern Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Much needed break on the way as summertime returns
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force