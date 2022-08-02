Toyota announces $750K Donation to help flood victims

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT
(WYMT) - On Tuesday, Toyota announced $750,000 in donations to assist flood victims with immediate needs and long-term recovery.

$500,000 will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and $250,000 will go to the St. Bernard Project (SBP).

“When disasters like this occur, it’s important that we do everything possible to help ensure Kentuckians have the support and resources needed to recover and rebuild,” said Tellis Bethel, Group Vice President, Chief Social Innovation Officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Our hearts go out to all of those impacted.”

The company will also provide double-matching contributions for all donations from U.S. employees to support The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, SBP, and The American Red Cross and will match all contributions made by its dealer partners as a part of the effort.

