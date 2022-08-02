Tide Loads of Hope | Free laundry services offered to flood survivors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a small act, putting big smiles on those impacted by historic flooding.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

”Some people are without power, some people are without water, some people have lost everything,” said Laura Morand with Matthew 25: Ministries. “So, a variety of situations that we’re able to come in and help provide them with clean laundry.”

Matthew 25: Ministries deployed the Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit. The organization is at the Hazard Walmart through at least Thursday, and it can wash up to 150 loads per day. People can drop off two bags of clothes per household for free.

”Sometimes the small things can make a big difference if we can take this off their plate, and let them focus on other things,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

The organization is making a difference for people like Don Spicer and his family. They were impacted by flooding in Buckhorn. Spicer’s power turned back on Monday, but his water is still out.

”You just thank these people so much,” said Spicer. “You don’t really know how appreciative you are until you don’t really have that.”

The organization is providing more than just laundry services.

”We’ll be in the neighborhoods distributing products, so that’s with CINTAS, P&G, and then we’ve also got the Duracell Power Forward Program,” Morand said. “So, they’ll be distributing batteries and providing battery charging services.”

Hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until capacity is met.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.