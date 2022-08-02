Supplies, help pouring into Buckhorn following flooding

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Supplies and help are showing up in Eastern Kentucky following the recent devastating flooding that hit the area.

Some described the Buckhorn community as a warzone after the floodwaters swept through, destroying homes and other buildings.

Buckhorn school was breached by water from Squabble Creek but, in the past days, the gym has been turned into a distribution center for supplies.

People in the area are finding hope in one of the few items recovered unbroken in the aftermath of the storms.

“Yesterday, we found our In God We Trust plague that we had displayed in our office. We have that in our log gym, the distribution center. We take that as a message,” said Tim Wooten.

