Sales tax refund for individuals impacted by flooding

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, which are included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, are eligible to request a refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials.

The materials must be permanently installed to repair or replace structures damaged by flooding.

The sales tax refunds are good for purchases made on or after the date of the disaster declaration for individual relief up to $6,000 in tax per building.

Applicants have three years from the date of the federal disaster declaration to submit a refund claim to the Kentucky Department of Revenue after the repairs or replacement construction are completed.

Property owners living in any one of the designated counties who purchase building materials for the repair or replacement of structures damaged by the floods can visit the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s website at revenue.ky.gov to learn more about how to apply for a sales tax refund.

Individuals in need of more personalized assistance may call 502-564-5170 and select Option 1 to speak to a member of the Revenue staff.

