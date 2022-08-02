Report: Beau Allen transfers to Tarleton State
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (WYMT) - It didn’t take long for the former Kentucky backup to find a new home.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former UK quarterback Beau Allen has transferred to Tarleton State.
Allen entered the transfer portal last week after playing for Kentucky for two seasons, completing 11 of 19 passes in that time.
He will be immediately eligible.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.