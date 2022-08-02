Report: Beau Allen transfers to Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (WYMT) - It didn’t take long for the former Kentucky backup to find a new home.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former UK quarterback Beau Allen has transferred to Tarleton State.

Sources: Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen has transferred to Tarleton State. He’s enrolled and will begin practice today. He was one of ESPN’s Top 20 QBs in the class of 2020 and had significant interest on the transfer market. https://t.co/usAI8vQJNX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 2, 2022

Allen entered the transfer portal last week after playing for Kentucky for two seasons, completing 11 of 19 passes in that time.

He will be immediately eligible.

