Rain chances temporarily winding down as temperatures heat up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While scattered showers and storms still remain possible as we head through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours, we are thankfully watching some drier weather work into the mountains...at least for now.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This afternoon’s renegade showers are slowly coming to an end as we watch some high pressure slowly work into the region for now. That will allow us to dry out as we head through tonight, something we obviously desperately need. While it will be dry, it will still be rather mild and muggy as we head through tonight. Low temperatures look to drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More dry weather is on the way as we spend Wednesday in between our weather systems. That will lead to mostly dry weather around the mountains, though I can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon. The heat becomes the big weather story as we head into the middle and end of next week. High temperatures are back up into the upper 80s to near 90° with dew points in the 70s, meaning it will feel closer to 100° in many spots. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the areas most affected by last week’s flooding as well through Thursday evening.

End of the Week into the Weekend

We continue to watch yet another system work its way into the mountains as we head into the latter half of the week. That will mean even more heavy rain potential as we head into the end of this work week. Scattered showers and storms will arrive as early as Thursday, but really ramp up as we head into the day on Friday. Heavy rain will once again be a possibility as we work into that timeframe. It’s something we’ll continue to watch. Even as we head into the weekend, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Highs will remain warm outside of thunderstorms, climbing up into the middle and upper 80s, with heat indices well into the 90s. That will be the other big threat other than the renewed threat for flash flooding, especially in areas that may still not have power following last week’s flooding. We’ll watch it very, very carefully.

