Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims

Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims
Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims(Tim Grayson)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A funeral home in Powell County is offering free funeral services to the families of flood victims.

Funeral home owner, Tim Grayson, told WYMT services will include pick up, embalming and preparing the body, casket, visitation services, transportation to the cemetery and grave digging.

For more information about these services, you can call the funeral home at 606-663-9999.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

Much needed break on the way as summertime returns
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Families in eastern Kentucky are seeing their homes for the first time since flooding hit,
Breathitt Co. homeowners see inside home for the first time since devastating flooding
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.
Wayland Flooding Update - 8/1/22 11:00 p.m.