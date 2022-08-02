Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A funeral home in Powell County is offering free funeral services to the families of flood victims.

Funeral home owner, Tim Grayson, told WYMT services will include pick up, embalming and preparing the body, casket, visitation services, transportation to the cemetery and grave digging.

For more information about these services, you can call the funeral home at 606-663-9999.

