Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night.

KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville.

The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by the Knox County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

The shooting is under investigation.

