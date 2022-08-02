Pigskin Preview 2022: South Laurel Cardinals

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third straight season, a new head coach will be calling plays for South Laurel.

But new head coach Allen Mitchell no stranger to the Cardinals.

“This will be my fifth year coaching at South,” said Mitchell. “The kids are great, they know me so we’ve hit the ground running even though we’ve changed head coaches in June, a lot of stuff we’re doing is the same. The vision is always gonna be the same, win our district and have a chance to play for a state title. That’s our goal.”

Mitchell inherits a team that has struggled to find the win column, but the Cardinals are confident they can break through.

“We’ve been going crazy in the weight room,” said Mitchell. “We have a bunch of guys that have improved so much.”

South Laurel’s schedule is below.

DATE GAME Aug. 19 HARLAN COUNTY Aug. 26 ESTILL COUNTY Sept. 2 KNOX CENTRAL Sept. 9 MADISON CENTRAL Sept. 16 at Rockcastle County Sept. 22 (Thu.) NORTH LAUREL Sept. 30 PULASKI COUNTY Oct. 14 at Southwestern Oct. 21 at Whitley County Oct. 28 GRANT COUNTY

