Pigskin Preview 2022: South Laurel Cardinals

By Courtney Layne Brewer and John Lowe
Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third straight season, a new head coach will be calling plays for South Laurel.

But new head coach Allen Mitchell no stranger to the Cardinals.

“This will be my fifth year coaching at South,” said Mitchell. “The kids are great, they know me so we’ve hit the ground running even though we’ve changed head coaches in June, a lot of stuff we’re doing is the same. The vision is always gonna be the same, win our district and have a chance to play for a state title. That’s our goal.”

Mitchell inherits a team that has struggled to find the win column, but the Cardinals are confident they can break through.

“We’ve been going crazy in the weight room,” said Mitchell. “We have a bunch of guys that have improved so much.”

South Laurel’s schedule is below.

DATEGAME
Aug. 19HARLAN COUNTY
Aug. 26ESTILL COUNTY
Sept. 2KNOX CENTRAL
Sept. 9MADISON CENTRAL
Sept. 16at Rockcastle County
Sept. 22 (Thu.)NORTH LAUREL
Sept. 30PULASKI COUNTY
Oct. 14at Southwestern
Oct. 21at Whitley County
Oct. 28GRANT COUNTY

