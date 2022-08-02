Pigskin Preview 2022: Morgan County Cougars

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season full of highs and lows, the Morgan County Cougars look to build off of last year’s success.

“Obviously the first game of the season we ended up having to play the 5A school Seneca,” said senior offensive lineman Drake Lindon. “That started the season off kind of strong.”

But after some mid-season struggles, the Cougars ended their season with a first round exit.

“We were right about .500 mark,” said head coach Mark Easterling. “We were a play or two away from having a real successful year. That carried into out offseason.”

Easterling says that because of the motivation, the Cougars have had one of the best offseasons in his tenure, with strong numbers in the weight room.

Morgan County’s schedule is below.

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at Lewis County Aug. 26 BETSY LAYNE Sept. 2 at Jackson County Sept. 9 at Fairview Sept. 16 PARIS Sept. 23 MIDDLESBORO Sept. 30 at Leslie County Oct. 7 at Knott Central Oct. 14 BREATHITT COUNTY Oct. 28 MAGOFFIN COUNTY

