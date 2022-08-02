Pigskin Preview 2022: Morgan County Cougars

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a season full of highs and lows, the Morgan County Cougars look to build off of last year’s success.

“Obviously the first game of the season we ended up having to play the 5A school Seneca,” said senior offensive lineman Drake Lindon. “That started the season off kind of strong.”

But after some mid-season struggles, the Cougars ended their season with a first round exit.

“We were right about .500 mark,” said head coach Mark Easterling. “We were a play or two away from having a real successful year. That carried into out offseason.”

Easterling says that because of the motivation, the Cougars have had one of the best offseasons in his tenure, with strong numbers in the weight room.

Morgan County’s schedule is below.

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at Lewis County
Aug. 26BETSY LAYNE
Sept. 2at Jackson County
Sept. 9at Fairview
Sept. 16PARIS
Sept. 23MIDDLESBORO
Sept. 30at Leslie County
Oct. 7at Knott Central
Oct. 14BREATHITT COUNTY
Oct. 28MAGOFFIN COUNTY

