Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly all abortions are now banned in the state of Kentucky again.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals has now granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s motion for emergency relief.

That clears the way for the state to enforce its trigger law, banning abortion, as well as the six-week ban passed by the state.

Cameron released a statement saying he appreciates the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while the case is decided in court.

The ACLU of Kentucky said Kentuckians deserve better than “extremist politicians.” The group plans to appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Now, abortions are blocked until the appeals court hears the full case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
The Wayland community is still reeling with the mess left behind by last week's flooding,...
‘We weren’t fully prepared for this one’: Wayland wades through water
KY flood damage
FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues
Knott Co. Siblings
‘He saved my life’: Knott Co. native reflects on devastating flooding