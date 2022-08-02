Much needed break on the way as summertime returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are not done with the rain chances this week, we’re about to get a hard reminder of what season we are in.

Today and Tonight

Showers and storms could still linger for a little bit this morning, but we have likely caught a break from any major activity. We will still be keeping a close eye on things. Skies should start to gradually clear this afternoon as highs make their way into the mid-80s.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with stray rain chances possible. Lows will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

For all the folks who are still without power, you will need to find somewhere to go with air conditioning on Wednesday. Sunny skies will crank up the thermostat to near 90 degrees. While I can’t rule out some stray rain chances during the heat of the day, I think most of us stay dry. It’s going to be a hot one though. We will drop into the low 70s under clear skies Wednesday night.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Thursday with scattered chances for showers and storms coming back into play. Even with a drier and hotter day on Wednesday, we will still have to keep an eye on our super saturated ground. Any heavy band of rain could cause additional high water issues. Highs will top out in the upper 80s before dropping to around 70.

Friday brings more chances for showers and storms back to the forecast and some of those could be heavy. We will have to keep a close eye on that system. Highs will be a touch cooler only topping out in the mid-80s.

Stay weather aware!

