Morehead State offering early move-in for students affected by flooding

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University, in an effort to support students from areas affected by the flooding, has announced early check-in.

Any student planning to live in MSU residential housing this fall semester may contact Office of Student Housing and request early check-in if they need a place to stay.

Check-in can begin Sunday, Aug. 7. This applies to MSU students from the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

To set up the early check in, call 606-783-2060 or email housing@moreheadstate.edu for assistance.

The university is also collecting supplies through Friday, Aug. 5, to send to Alice Lloyd College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Hazard Community and Technical Colleges.

Donations may be dropped off at the Enrollment Services Building at 121 East Second Street (garage). Requested items include bottled water, canned food, cleaning supplies, diapers, linens, personal hygiene products, socks, towels, trash bags, T-shirts, underwear and work gloves.

MSU Dining Services is also holding a donation drive Aug. 1-10 and donations can be dropped off at The Rocky Adkins Dining Complex from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Suggested donations include blankets, hygiene products, pillowcases, sheets, towels, sheets and school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.