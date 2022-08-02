Mobile FEMA registration centers open following historic flooding
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a flood survivor and live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, you can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance.
Center locations:
- Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
- Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
- Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
- Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
- Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
“FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses,” a news release stated.
You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.