Mobile FEMA registration centers open following historic flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a flood survivor and live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, you can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance.

Center locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses,” a news release stated.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362.

