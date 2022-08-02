Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the Prestonsburg Walmart.(Amber Swope)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store.

Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.

He even stopped to say hello to one family and their little girl who is a big fan!

Courtney Crider was shopping in the store with her daughter Etta, who has special needs. Crider said that Stapleton’s music helps calm Etta down.

Stapleton nor his representatives have not confirmed that he was in the area.

To learn how to donate to local relief funds, click here.

