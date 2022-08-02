Leslie County school prepares to house National Guard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain View Elementary in Leslie County is preparing to house more than 150 members of the National Guard.

“Close to 200 National Guard service members will be here within 24 hours. We’re hoping to be able to provide the a place to rest, to shower and we’re also hoping to be able to offer them a warm meal.” Said Mountain View Principal, Heather Gay.

Mountain View was originally the site of the community shelter in Leslie County, but a request from the National Guard meant they had to move all donations to W.B. Muncy Elementary.

Now as Mountain View prepares for guests of their own, faculty at W.B. Muncy are housing flood victims and storing donations.

“Well, the community just wants to help, and we do too, we just need to make sure this stuff gets to where it needs to go, not only in Leslie County, but in the surrounding areas.” Said Leslie County Assistant Superintendent Daniel Day.

W.B. Muncy is offering food, clothing, cleaning supplies, water, showers, and a place to sleep for those affected by the floods.

They are currently requesting donations for water, cleaning supplies, and snacks.

They are expecting a trailer-load of supplies tomorrow, donated by a church in Nashville.

They are accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mountain View faculty and volunteers are also delivering care packages to people isolated in Leslie County and nearby areas, with side-by-sides. If you are in need, you can call Mountain View Elementary at 606-672-2425.

W.B. Muncy is also providing updates on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
Flooding aftermath in Letcher Co. Ky.
Five Eastern Ky. counties can apply for FEMA assistance following historic flooding
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - August 1, 2022
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday...
Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts
File image
Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling