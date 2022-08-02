Leslie County school prepares to house National Guard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain View Elementary in Leslie County is preparing to house more than 150 members of the National Guard.

“Close to 200 National Guard service members will be here within 24 hours. We’re hoping to be able to provide the a place to rest, to shower and we’re also hoping to be able to offer them a warm meal.” Said Mountain View Principal, Heather Gay.

Mountain View was originally the site of the community shelter in Leslie County, but a request from the National Guard meant they had to move all donations to W.B. Muncy Elementary.

Now as Mountain View prepares for guests of their own, faculty at W.B. Muncy are housing flood victims and storing donations.

“Well, the community just wants to help, and we do too, we just need to make sure this stuff gets to where it needs to go, not only in Leslie County, but in the surrounding areas.” Said Leslie County Assistant Superintendent Daniel Day.

W.B. Muncy is offering food, clothing, cleaning supplies, water, showers, and a place to sleep for those affected by the floods.

They are currently requesting donations for water, cleaning supplies, and snacks.

They are expecting a trailer-load of supplies tomorrow, donated by a church in Nashville.

They are accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mountain View faculty and volunteers are also delivering care packages to people isolated in Leslie County and nearby areas, with side-by-sides. If you are in need, you can call Mountain View Elementary at 606-672-2425.

W.B. Muncy is also providing updates on their Facebook page.

