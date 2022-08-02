Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag

Amber Bowling.
Amber Bowling.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced.

Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May.

In December 2018, state police Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
letcher sheriff's department
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office receives police cruisers from around the region

Latest News

Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts
Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding
Morehead State offering early move-in for students affected by flooding
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.