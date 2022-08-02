Knott County Judicial Center closed due to flooding

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Judicial Center closed Thursday, July 28th, per the order of Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers.

Officials are closing the building due to historic flooding. The building will reopen once it is safe to do so.

The Emergency Order includes the following provisions:

  • Actually and legally closes the Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk beginning Thursday, July 28, 2022, for purposes of computation of time as set forth in KRS 446.030, CR 6.01 and RCr 1.10.
  • Gives the judges authority to extend deadlines as needed, unless otherwise prohibited by substantive law or the constitution.
  • Applies to all cases venued in Knott County, to all cases wherever venued in which one or more of the parties resides in Knott County, and to all cases wherever venued in which one or more of the parties is represented by an attorney whose principal place of business is located in Knott County.

We will keep you updated when the center reopens.

