Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims

The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water.

That ambulance is in front of the Nicholasville Walmart.

TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for

“Anything you could possible need yourself. Imagine not having it and what you would need the most. That’s what we are trying to accept,” said Lt. April Jenkins with Jessamine County EMS.

Nicholasville residents didn’t hesitate to donate.

“It feels amazing. I was actually going to take it to Goodwill but then I saw a post about this, so to take it and give to someone in need, love it,” donor Leslie Taylor said.

“I wasn’t able to give a lot, but what I can give, I feel good at least being able to do something,” donor Ryan Cook said.

Across town at West Jessamine High School, the Jessamine County School District is trying to cram two buses full of items headed for the Knott County School District.

The Jessamine County School District has adopted the Knott County School District and will assist them in recovery.

“When one Kentuckian is hurting we are all hurting, so our goal is to be a neighbor helping a neighbor,” said Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation with Jessamine County Schools.

One person told us they’ve been through the same thing before, so they’re doing what they can to help.

“My family went through it about 25 years ago in Falmouth Kentucky, flood hit Falmouth. So I know how it is giving stuff back to people,” Vannie McLaughlin said.

Five Jessamine County staff members have relatives in Knott County.

“This is giving us an opportunity to not only help Knott County, but also to help the families of the Jessamine County staff,” Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore said.

Donations have been pouring in, as well as money.

The ambulance in Jessamine County leaves for Perry County Wednesday morning, and you can drop off items Tuesday night.

The Jessamine County “cram the bus” will continue Wednesday at West Jessamine High and East Jessamine Middle from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A total of four buses will head to Knott County on Thursday to drop off the supplies.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
EKY native flies supplies to the region
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
T. Graham Brown is helping raise funds for East. Ky.
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect for several of our counties for the next couple of days.
Temps soar, Heat Advisory in effect for areas devastated by recent flooding
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
Governor Andy Beshear in Breathitt County - August 2, 2022
Governor Andy Beshear in Breathitt County - August 2, 2022
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Gov. Beshear update in Breathitt County - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear update in Breathitt County - 11:00 p.m.