HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force

HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force(Minor Allen)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky police chief is heading into retirement.

Minor Allen, former Chief of Police for the Hazard Police Department, posted on Facebook that Monday, Aug. 1, was his first official day of retirement.

He served as Chief for more than 10 years, but in total, served on the force for more than 30 years. He began his career with the department in July of 1985.

“I love our county and city and our area of the state,” he said. “There is no place like it on earth, and no other place that I would want to live.”

Allen said he is thankful for the friendships and memories made throughout the years.

“It’s been a honor and privilege to serve you all, may God bless us all in the tragedy that’s happening in our county now,” he added. “Prayers for the broken hearted, may God comfort and bless you.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims
Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims
Much needed break on the way as summertime returns
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following devastating flooding
Families in eastern Kentucky are seeing their homes for the first time since flooding hit,
Breathitt Co. homeowners see inside home for the first time since devastating flooding