HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky police chief is heading into retirement.

Minor Allen, former Chief of Police for the Hazard Police Department, posted on Facebook that Monday, Aug. 1, was his first official day of retirement.

He served as Chief for more than 10 years, but in total, served on the force for more than 30 years. He began his career with the department in July of 1985.

“I love our county and city and our area of the state,” he said. “There is no place like it on earth, and no other place that I would want to live.”

Allen said he is thankful for the friendships and memories made throughout the years.

“It’s been a honor and privilege to serve you all, may God bless us all in the tragedy that’s happening in our county now,” he added. “Prayers for the broken hearted, may God comfort and bless you.”

