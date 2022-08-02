How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance

Samaritan's Purse teams are heading to portions of Kentucky hard hit by recent flooding.(Source: The Weather Channel / YouTube)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for individual disaster assistance by clicking here or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

You will be asked for the following information while applying and it’s imperative that you have the following information readily available:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted;
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;
  • Your Social Security number;
  • A general list of damage and losses;
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit; and
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The governor also announced the opening of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Mobile Registration Centers where eligible Kentuckians can sign up for Individual Assistance. There is one location in each of the following counties: Knott, Breathitt, Letcher, Clay and Perry. Locations have not yet been announced for Pike and Floyd.

  • Breathitt County – 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County – Clay Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
  • Letcher County – Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY, 41858
  • Perry County – Hazard Community and Technical College – 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

