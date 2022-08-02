Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear comments on the flooding in Appalachia that is responsible for at least 37 deaths. (CNN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort.

You can watch that below:

The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the hardest hit areas there.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kacey Maggard
‘These are incredibly strong people’: Beshear says death toll now at 35
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Flooding
One Knott County flood victim identified
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
The WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook valid for Monday, August 1, 2022
Continuing to watch heavy rain and severe storm potential

Latest News

Mobile FEMA registration centers open following historic flooding
Much needed break on the way as summertime returns
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims
Powell Co. funeral home offers free funeral services to families of flood victims