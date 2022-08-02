Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort.
You can watch that below:
The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the hardest hit areas there.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.