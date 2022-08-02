Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City, WMYT and other media outlets are teaming up to organize a campaign to help with the devastation caused by the July 26th storms in Eastern Ky.

In addition to WYMT, Food City is teaming up with WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.

Food City has pledged a $25,000 contribution to kick off the drive.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The campaign will run from Wednesday, August 3 through Friday, August 12 in all Kentucky and Tri-City area Food City locations. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout. 100% of the funds collected will benefit Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.

